Best MLB player prop bets for Saturday, April 15th

It’s a full Saturday slate across MLB on Saturday, April 15th, with beautiful weather across much of the country. That means plenty of juicy opportunities for player props — so here are our three favorites. (Keep in mind that most games get going in the afternoon today, so you’ll have to make your decisions earlier than usual.)

MLB player prop bets: Saturday, April 15th

Freddy Peralta, over 5.5 strikeouts (-130)

Peralta has been a strikeout machine for the Milwaukee Brewers so far this season, with 14 punchouts over 12 innings so far (good for a 10.5 K/9). Facing a San Diego Padres team that currently boasts the fourth-worst K-rate against right-handed pitching, Peralta only needs to go five innings to realistically hit this over — a mark he’s cleared in both of his starts in 2023, as manager Craig Counsell is comfortable letting the righty go over the 100-pitch mark with regularity.

Shintaro Fujinami, over 2.5 earned runs (-110)

Don’t overthink this one. Fujinami has had a rude welcome to the States in his MLB debut, with an eye-popping 17.55 ERA over his first two starts and seven walks over 6.2 innings of work. Now he faces a New York Mets lineup that just put up 17 runs in a win on Friday night (and that features plenty of hitters who know how to work a count and take a walk).

Paul Goldschmidt, over 1.5 total bases (+120)

Sometimes you just have to put some faith in reigning NL MVP who’s sporting an OPS over .950 so far this season. Goldschmidt doesn’t have a ton of experience against Pittsburgh Pirates starter Roansy Contreras (2-for-5 career) but the righty has labored to an 8.00 ERA through two starts. With good weather at Busch Stadium today and the St. Louis Cardinals needing to bust out of their offensive slump, we bet Goldy gets it done.