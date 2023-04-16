Best MLB player prop bets for Sunday, April 16

Sunday means aces all across a full MLB slate. It also means plenty of juicy opportunities for player props — so here are our three favorites. (Keep in mind that most games get going in the afternoon today, so you’ll have to make your decisions earlier than usual.)

MLB player prop bets: Sunday, April 16

J.D. Davis, over 1.5 total bases (+135)

Davis is locked into everyday playing time with the San Francisco Giants, and he’s been swinging a red-hot bat, homering in each of the first two games of San Francisco’s series against the Detroit Tigers to up his season-long OPS to an eye-popping 1.050. He’ll undoubtedly be back in the middle of the lineup Sunday afternoon, and he gets to face a pitcher in Matthew Boyd who’s allowed a .414 OBP to right-handed batters so far this year.

Mitch Keller, over 5.5 strikeouts (+100)

The St. Louis Cardinals have a fearsome lineup on paper, but they’ve struggled of late, and they’re also far less effective — and far more strikeout-prone — against righties (.740 team OPS) than lefties (.849). Keller has whiffed at least seven batters in each of his three starts so far this season, and while there’s undoubtedly some risk given his shaky command, even money makes it a risk well worth taking.

Jose Abreu, over 1.5 total bases (+135)

Abreu has gotten off to an icy start to the season, especially in the power department — the former AL MVP is still looking for his first home run of the year. Sunday night against the Texas Rangers might finally be the spot, though: Abreu has crushed Texas starter Andrew Heaney in his career, with four homers in 17 at-bats. At these odds, we’ll bet on at least two bases.