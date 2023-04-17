Best MLB player prop bets for Monday, April 17

13 games are on the MLB slate on Monday, April 17, with actiongetting started with an early matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox at 11:10 a.m. ET and wrapping up at 10:10 p.m. ET when the Los Angeles Dodgers get their series with the New York Mets underway.

With that many betting opportunities, let’s take a look at the prop betting market. All odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Monday, April 17

Jesus Luzardo, Over 7.5 strikeouts (-110)

The Miami Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo has a great matchup to rack up a high number of Ks as the San Francisco Giants are striking out a ton this season. San Francisco is striking out 11.1 times per game early on, and that is at least one more K than every team in the league. Luzardo has a 9.9 career K/9, and there’s a great chance he hits the over in this spot.

Esteury Ruiz, Over 0.5 hits (-130)

The Oakland Athletics centerfielder has 16 hits in 16 games this season with a .308 batting average, and he’s getting a good matchup against the Chicago Cubs on Monday night. Ruiz has a hit in seven consecutive games and will face starter Hayden Wesneski, who struggled through two starts this season. He’s allowed 11 hits over six innings so far, and Ruiz has a good chance to extend this hitting streak.

Corbin Burnes, Over 6.5 strikeouts (-160)

The Milwaukee Brewers ace returned to his dominant self in his last start after a couple of duds to open the season. Burnes struck out eight batters in eight shutout innings in last week’s win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, and now he’ll face a Seattle Mariners lineup that strikes out 9.3 times per game, which is the eighth-most in MLB.