Best MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, April 18

Today’s MLB slate is jam-packed with 17 games, all of which boast plenty of player props to consider. Here are three of our favorites, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Tuesday, April 18

Yordan Alvarez, O 1.5 total bases (+100)

Alvarez gets a mouth-watering matchup tonight against the Blue Jays and starter Chris Bassitt. Along with having a career .400 average with three home runs in 10 at-bats against Bassitt, Alvarez is hitting .314 off fastballs this season, which Bassitt throws 51.4% of the time between his sinker and cutter. Opponents are hitting .500 off Bassitt’s cutter, which he primarily throws to left-handed hitters like Alvarez.

Lance Lynn, O 5.5 hits allowed (+125)

It’s been a rough start to the year for Lynn, who comes into today’s start against the Phillies with a 7.08 ERA. But, more importantly, he’s allowed 6+ plus hits in his last two starts, and is coming off a game where he allowed seven hits to the Twins. While the Phillies have struggled so far this season, their offense has begun to click lately, as they scored double-digit runs in two of their three games against the Reds over the weekend.

Taj Bradley, to record a win (+190)

Bradley, Tampa Bay’s No. 1 prospect, looked the part in the first game of his career, as he struck out eight and allowed three runs in five innings to pick up the win over the Red Sox. And while he’s going against budding star Nick Lodolo tonight, Tampa’s offense has made a habit of jumping on opposing starters early. That early offense has helped Tampa Bay starters, who have been credited with 11 of the team’s 14 wins.