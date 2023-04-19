Best MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, April 19

Every MLB team will be in action on Wednesday, April 19. The day’s games get started early, with the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Cincinnati Reds in a first pitch set for 12:35 p.m. ET. With so many options to choose from, here are our three favorite player prop bets at DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s action.

MLB player prop bets: Wednesday, April 19

Austin Riley over 0.5 hits (-230)

This will be the second time San Diego Padres reliever-turned-starter Nick Martinez will face the Braves this season. He allowed four earned runs on four hits in 4.2 innings of work in his first outing against them. Riley finished that game going 3-for-3 with an RBI and two walks.

Max Scherzer over 6.5 strikeouts (-125)

Scherzer gets the chance to face his old team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, on Wednesday. It will be his fourth start of the season, and he has combined for 14 strikeouts so far. He has yet to finish a game with seven strikeouts this year, but historically pitches well against Los Angeles. Scherzer has at least seven punchouts in eight of his last nine appearances against the Dodgers.

Joe Ryan to record a win (+140)

Ryan heads into Wednesday’s matchup against the Boston Red Sox with a 3-0 record and a 2.84 ERA. He has been solid all year, pitching at least six innings, striking out at least six and allowing only three hits in each start. Ryan had one start where he allowed four earned runs, but he allowed only one earned run in each of his other appearances. He is coming off a great performance against the New York Yankees, where he only gave up three hits, one earned run and struck out 10 on his way to a victory.