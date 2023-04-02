Best MLB player prop bets for Sunday, April 2

We’re through the first round of series in the 2023 MLB season and wrap up the first half-week of the year on Sunday. It’s mostly afternoon baseball as is tradition and we’ve got Sunday Night Baseball with the Phillies and Rangers. Below we’ll go over the MLB player prop market on Sunday and make some picks.

MLB player prop bets: Sunday, April 2

Jonathan India O1.5 total bases (+140)

These lines always confuse me but hey, I’m also not working for Vegas. The Reds-Pirates game has the highest total on the slate at 9 runs, so we can expect a lot of offense. India figures to get a lot of at-bats at the top of Cincy’s lineup. He has 7 total bases over the first two games of the season. India is also known to swipe a bag or two if you’re worried about the batters behind him advancing him.

Trevor Rogers O4.5 strikeouts (-120)

The Mets are a tough draw for Rogers in the series finale but there’s reason to like this prop. For one, last season Rogers had 12 Ks over 9.1 innings in two starts vs. the Mets. New York has struck out 18 times over the first three games but there’s also no Brandon Nimmo in the lineup, which should make life easier for Rogers.

Rafael Devers O0.5 home runs (+550)

I always like throwing out a long-shot HR play for baseball props. Devers is in a great spot to get his first dinger of the season at home in the series finale vs. the Baltimore Orioles. Cole Irvin is starting for the O’s and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better matchup. Irvin has allowed 48 home runs over the past two seasons with the Athletics. While Irvin is a lefty and the splits aren’t as favorable, this still feels like a pitcher Devers can get one out on. If the Red Sox get to Irvin and he’s yanked, half of Devers ABs could be against RHPs anyway. Don’t buy too much into the splits/matchup.