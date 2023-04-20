Best MLB player prop bets for Thursday, April 20

Thursdays are typically a light day around Major League Baseball. Teams are usually traveling to their weekend series locations. As such, there are only seven games on the schedule for Thursday, April 20. With more than half the teams not playing, your options for player prop bets are limited. Here are our favorites for Thursday’s action.

MLB player prop bets: Thursday, April 20

Bryan Reynolds over 1.5 total bases (-110)

Reynolds has been on a tear to begin the season. He is hitting .303 despite coming off an 0-for-4 game on Wednesday. Reynolds did get tossed from his game while protesting his third strikeout of the contest but is due for a bounce-back performance against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

Kodai Senga over 5.5 strikeouts (-180)

This will be Senga’s fourth start of the season, and he showed he was at least human in his last outing. He gave up four earned runs on seven hits but still struck out seven. Senga has punched out at least six batters in each of his starts this season and should continue that trend on Thursday against a weak San Francisco Giants offense.

Nestor Cortes to earn a win (+155)

Cortes has pitched well for the New York Yankees this season. He is 2-0 and coming off a no-decision against the Minnesota Twins. Cortes pitched seven innings and gave up two earned on five hits and struck out seven. It’s a battle of southpaws in the Bronx on Thursday, and Cortes has the better matchup and should get some early run support to help his case.