Best MLB player prop bets for Friday, April 21

There is a loaded slate of baseball games on Friday, April 21. Thursday was a lighter day with teams traveling, but every team will be back in action. This means that there are a ton of player props to choose from. With that in mind, here are our best player props for Friday’s matchups.

MLB player prop bets: Friday, April 21

Austin Riley over 0.5 hits (-235)

Riley has been slumping as of late. He heads into this game going 0-for-8 in his last two games and a combined 1-for-12 in his last three. Riley has a tough matchup against the Houston Astros and young star Hunter Brown, but still, he is due at the plate and should tally at least one base knock on Friday.

Shohei Ohtani over 7.5 strikeouts (-105)

Ohtani is hoping that there won’t be another long rain delay that shortens this start like it did his last one. He only got to pitch two innings but still struck out three hitters. Ohtani has only punched out more than six hitters once this season, but the Kansas City Royals’ lineup has been one of the worst in the league to begin the year.

Julio Rodriguez over 1.5 total bases (+110)

The St. Louis Cardinals season is not off to the start that was expected. Their pitching staff is struggling, and this includes Steven Matz, who has an 0-2 record with a 6.48 ERA. Enter J-Rod and the Seattle Mariners. Rodriguez hit a two-run home run in his last game and has at least two total bases in three straight.