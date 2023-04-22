Best MLB player prop bets for Saturday, April 22

Intro

MLB player prop bets: Saturday, April 22

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., over 1.5 hits+runs+RBI (+105)

Perhaps you caught Vladdy’s comments before Friday’s game about just how much he hates the New York Yankees, and just how motivated he is to perform whenever the Toronto Blue Jays come to the Bronx? No wonder he then immediately went out and launched a home run.

Guerrero Jr. has also owned Gerrit Cole in his career, with a .346/.400/.654 slash line and two homers against New York’s ace — all of which should add up to a big day at the plate.

Garrett Whitlock, over 5.5 strikeouts (+105)

Whitlock hasn’t yet cleared this number in 2023, but he’s only made two starts due to offseason hip surgery and is just now rounding into form. He struck out well over a batter an inning over the first two years of his career, with a 26.5% strikeout rate that was well above league average.

He’ll get to face a Milwaukee Brewers offense on Saturday that just lost Garrett Mitchell to a shoulder injury and also has the second-most Ks against right-handed pitching as a team. At plus odds, we like Whitlock’s chances.

Pablo Lopez, to record a win (-130)

Don’t overthink this one. Lopez has been sensational in his first season with the Minnesota Twins, with a 1.73 ERA over his first four starts. Now he gets a Washington Nationals lineup that’s 29th in OPS against right-handers, while Minnesota should provide him with enough run support against journeyman D.C. starter Chad Kuhl.