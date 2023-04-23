Best MLB player prop bets for Sunday, April 23

There is a loaded baseball slate on Sunday, April 23. Every team will be in action as they continue their respective weekend series. With every single team in action, there is no shortage of options for player prop bets. Here are our favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Sunday, April 23

Tylor Megill to record a win (+180)

The New York Mets will take on the San Francisco Giants for this week’s edition of Sunday Night Baseball. Megill heads into this game with a 3-1 record and a 3.00 ERA. He has a good matchup against the Giants who are starting Ross Stripling (0-1, 7.30 ERA). If the New York lineup can provide early run support, Megill should finish the game with his fourth win of the year.

Nolan Arenado over 0.5 hits (-285)

It’s a small sample size, but Arenado is 1-2 in his career against Seattle Mariners starter Chris Flexen. He is hitting .289 on the season and has a base knock in back-to-back games. It’s been a tough series for St. Louis on the road, but Arenado should be able to log at least one hit on Sunday.

Hunter Greene over 6.5 strikeouts (-160)

Greene will be taking the mound for the fifth time this season and the second time against the Pittsburgh Pirates. On Opening Day, Greene only lasted 3.1 innings from a high pitch count but struck out eight. The fireballer should be able to punch out at least seven in this rematch.