Best MLB player prop bets for Monday, April 24

It’s a surprisingly robust Monday slate across MLB, with 11 games on the docket beginning with the Colorado Rockies at the Cleveland Guardians at 6:10 p.m. ET and concluding out on the West Coast with the St. Louis Cardinals at the San Francisco Giants at 9:45 p.m. ET. All of which means that there are plenty of player props to choose from, so let’s run down a few of our favorites for Monday, April 24, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Monday, April 24

Cal Quantrill, to record a win (+125)

Obviously, two things need to happen for a starter to record a win: They need to make it through five innings, and they need enough run support to leave with a lead. First: Quantrill has gone at least five innings in three of four starts this year, including six innings in each of his last two outings against the Detroit Tigers and Washington Nationals. Second: Not only will he be facing a Colorado Rockies lineup that’s horrendous away from Coors Field, but his opposing pitcher will be Austin Gomber, who currently sports an ERA of 12.12 and is 0-4 in four starts.

After the Guardians’ bats finally broke out of an extended slump on Sunday, I’m expecting them to keep it rolling tonight — and for Quantrill to do enough to make it through five or six frames and pick up the W.

Mike Trout, over 1.5 total bases (+100)

Trout’s last five games: A .455 batting average, 1.318 OPS and five extra-base hits, including two homers. He and the Los Angeles Angels will do battle against Oakland Athletics lefty Ken Waldichuk on Monday night, who currently boasts a 7.65 ERA and an eye-popping 12.2 hits allowed per nine innings. Trout has mashed lefties for his entire career, and has four hits and a homer in six career plate appearances against Waldichuk. Ride with the Fish God.

Nick Lodolo, over 4.5 hits allowed (-105)

At first glance, you can understand these odds: Last week’s disastrous outing against the Tampa Bay Rays aside, Lodolo has been very good for the Cincinnati Reds this year, and he possesses truly overwhelming stuff — as evidenced by his 31 strikeouts over 21.2 innings. But along with all those Ks, the lefty also has a tendency to give up hits: He’s allowed at least seven in three of his four starts this year. He’ll be facing a Texas Rangers lineup that’s feeling itself right now, with 64 runs over its last seven games, and Great American Ballpark is no friend to any starting pitcher.

Jean Segura, under 0.5 total bases (+115)

It’s always risky to put yourself at the mercy of a dribbler up the third-base line or a blooper that falls in, but hear me out here. Segura is off to a dismal start this year, hitting .194 over his first 19 games, and now he has to deal with Atlanta Braves ace Spencer Strider — a pitcher against whom Segura is 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in his career. At these odds, I’m willing to take the gamble.