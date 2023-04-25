Best MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, April 25

After a lighter Monday, Tuesday brings a full slate of action across MLB, which means plenty of drama — and plenty of opportunities for profit. Here are three of our favorite player props for the night of Tuesday, April 25.

MLB player prop bets: Tuesday, April 25

Adley Rutschman, over 1.5 total bases (+130)

Rutschman has cooled off a bit after his torrid start to the 2023 season, but Tuesday night should be the spot for him to get back on track. The Boston Red Sox send Corey Kluber to the mound, and this isn’t the Klubot of old — the former Cy Young Award winner has gotten torched to the tune of an 8.50 ERA so far this year. More specifically, lefties have been Kluber’s Kryptonite, with an OPS allowed that’s nearly 500 points higher (1.130) than his mark against right-handed batters (.670).

Rutschman is a switch hitter, but he much prefers hitting against righties. And most importantly for our purposes, all of his power comes from the left side of the plate, producing five of his six extra-base hits this season (and three of his four homers). Rutschman has already taken Kluber deep once in his young career, and we like him to pick up at least one extra-base knock on Tuesday.

Nico Hoerner, over 0.5 stolen bases (+190)

Stolen base props can be a bit treacherous, namely because they’re reliant on so many factors outside of a player’s control. But Hoerner is about as good a bet as you’ll find, for a number of reasons.

First, he should be living on first base on Tuesday. San Diego Padres lefty Blake Snell has a WHIP of 1.889 so far this year, while Hoerner is getting on base at a .400 clip — a rate that climbs all the way to .480 against southpaws. Second, once Hoerner reaches, he’s been running wild; the Chicago Cubs give just about everyone the green light so far this season, and Hoerner has taken full advantage with nine swipes (while being caught just twice).

Finally, the Padres have been among baseball’s worst at slowing down opposing running games — starting catcher Austin Nola has a caught-stealing rate of just eight percent — and Snell, despite being a lefty, has been one of their most egregious offenders. If Hoerner gets on, he should be running at will.

Luke Weaver, over 2.5 earned runs (-140)

Weaver has struggled mightily amid injuries in recent years, with a 5.58 ERA from 2020-2022. The Cincinnati Reds righty was touched up for four earned runs in his first outing of 2023 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and now he has to face a Texas Rangers lineup that ranks fifth in baseball in OPS against right-handed pitching. Oh, and the game will be played at Great American Ballpark, among the most extreme offense-friendly environments in the league.