Best MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, April 26

Baseball fans need to prepare themselves for an early start on Wednesday, April 26, with a whopping seven afternoon starts on the docket as teams get set to travel to their weekend series. That means not as much time to consider the best MLB player props of the day — but lucky for you, we’ve listed our three favorites below so you can roll out of bed and enjoy the games.

MLB player prop bets: Wednesday, April 26

Ronald Acuna Jr., over 0.5 stolen bases (+165)

This is lower than you’ll see most odds for stolen-base props, but there are very good reasons that make the juice still worth the squeeze. Sandy Alcantara will be going for the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, and while that seems at first glance like a scary proposition, Acuna has owned the reigning NL Cy Young winner over his career — posting a .455 OBP with six walks in 33 plate appearances.

So we know that Acuna is a very good bet to get on base, and once he does, he’s among the best bets in all of baseball to start running. The outfielder leads the Majors in steals with 13, while only being caught twice. Alcantara has allowed a whopping 27 steals against him since the start of last year, suggesting that he wasn’t particularly adept at holding runners at bay even before the new pickoff rules came into effect.

Paul Goldschmidt, over 1.5 total bases (+100)

Seemingly the entire St. Louis Cardinals offense has been in a funk of late, but Goldschmidt has kept on trucking, with four hits over his last three starts and a solid .835 OPS on the season. He’ll get to face off against San Francisco Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani on Wednesday, who the reigning NL MVP has absolutely owned over the course of his career: Goldschmidt is 14-for-27 against the righty (.519), with two homers and five doubles. With the Cards desperately needing a win, look for Goldy to come out swinging.

MacKenzie Gore, over 2.5 walks (-115)

Gore has cleared this mark comfortably in three of his four starts, with a whopping 14 walks so far on the season. Now the lefty will go up against a New York Mets offense that’s drawn the second-most free passes in all of baseball and has the second-highest walk rate at 10.9%. The Washington Nationals have been letting Gore, a key part of their rebuild, run his pitch count consistently up to and over 100, meaning he’ll have plenty of chances to work deep into the game — and rack up the walks.