Best MLB player prop bets for Monday, April 3

Get ready for an action-packed Monday, as all 30 MLB teams will hit the diamond for a fresh new week of baseball! We’re on the hunt for the top MLB player props within those matchups. From star sluggers to standout pitchers, we’ve scoured the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) to bring you the most intriguing betting opportunities. Let’s get to it!

MLB player prop bets: Monday, April 3

Marcus Semien over 1.5 total bases (-115)

The Texas Rangers have started the season hot with 29 total runs in three games against the Philadelphia Phillies. Now, the Rangers get another home series against the Baltimore Orioles and their suspect pitching staff. Right-hander Kyle Bradish will start for the O’s, and he held an inflated .350 wOBA split to right-handed bats last season. That’s good news for Semien, who has helped propel the Rangers’ high-scoring ways with two or more total bases in every game this season. Here’s to another this evening!

Hunter Brown over 5.5 strikeouts (-125)

If you haven’t heard of Brown, then it’s time you get to know the name. The 24 year-old got a cup of coffee in the big leagues last season, and now he’s ready to hit the ground running. Brown carried an insane 11.38 K/9 rate in Triple-A last season, and it’s reasonable to believe he can come close to that in the majors. Brown has very good velocity to go with a plus-plus slider and curveball. He threw a 94 mph slider in the big leagues last season. How do you hit that? It’s hard to believe the strikeout-prone Tigers will have an answer to that question. We aren’t sure how many innings Brown will throw, but he could quickly get to six strikeouts.

Mookie Betts over 1.5 total bases (+125)

I absolutely love the +125 odds here. This is a great spot for Betts to do his thing, as he’s facing Colorado Rockies RHP Ryan Feltner, who carries an inflated .372 wOBA split to right-handed bats. Checking in at the leadoff spot, Betts should get at least five plate appearances to make this happen. As you probably know, he only needs one swing of the bat to cash this prop. You could also look to take Betts over 0.5 runs scored (-140 odds), but the +125 odds on over 1.5 total bases are too good to pass up.