Best MLB player prop bets for Sunday, April 30

A slate full of Sunday matinees means you’ll have to get those MLB player props in earlier than usual this morning, so let’s run through three of our favorites, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Sunday, April 30th

Mike Yastrzemski, over 0.5 home runs (+235)

I mean, did you see that game in Mexico City on Saturday? Thanks to a ballpark over 7,000 feet above sea level (about 2,000 feet higher than Coors Field) and some small outfield dimensions, the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres combined for a jaw-dropping 11 home runs at an average distance of 442 feet. Yastrzemski didn’t join in on the dinger party yesterday, but he’s crushed Sunday starter Yu Darvish in his career, with a .333/.389/.933 slsah line and three homers in 18 plate appearances.

Brady Singer, under 5.5 strikeouts (-105)

Singer’s cleared this number just once, back on April 14 against the Atlanta Braves — in a start in which he also allowed four homers and eight earned runs over five innings. In fact, he’s struck out four or fewer in three of his five starts so far this year. The sinkerballer relies on pitching to contact and forcing ground balls, ranking once again in the bottom half of the league in strikeout and whiff rate, and I have a hard time seeing him getting to six strikeouts against a Minnesota Twins lineup that’s finally getting healthy.

Nick Lodolo, over 4.5 hits allowed (-110)

This number seems to be purely a reaction to how dreadful the Oakland Athletics are this year, and while that’s certainly true, there’s one area in which the A’s have actually been respectable: hitting left-handed pitching. Oakland ranks in the top half of the league in batting average and OPS against southpaws, largely thanks to righty sluggers like Brent Rooker and Jesus Aguilar. Lodolo has big-time strikeout stuff, but he also gives up hits — like, a lot of them. The Cincinnati Reds hurler has allowed at least seven base knocks in four of his five starts so far this year, only ducking under this number once back on April 8.