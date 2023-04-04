Best MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, April 4

After a 15-game slate on Monday that featured plenty of offense, tonight’s MLB schedule features 14 games that should be just as exciting. Here are three of our favorite player props for tonight, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Tuesday, April 4th

Trea Turner, O 1.5 total bases (-110)

While the Phillies have struggled through their first four games, Turner has played well, batting .389 with seven hits. Turner’s cleared this line in each of those four games, and I don’t see that changing tonight against Domingo German and the Yankees.

Yusei Kikuchi, to record a win (+250)

The Blue Jays have yet to get a win from a starter, but that trend should end tonight. Kikuchi and the Blue Jays have a good matchup against Kris Bubic (5.58 ERA in 129 innings in 2022) and the Royals. The Blue Jays have the fourth-best average in baseball (.294) and the Royals have the second-worst (.179), so Kikuchi should get some run support early.

Julio Urias, O 5.5 strikeouts (-135)

After tallying six strikeouts against the Diamondbacks on Opening Day, Urias gets a golden matchup against the Colorado Rockies, who lead all of baseball with 53 strikeouts as a team. While Charlie Blackmon and Kris Bryant have had some success off Urias in the past, he should still clear this line against a free-swinging team.