Best MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, April 5

The baseball slate for Wednesday, April 5 gets started early. The majority of games will begin prior to 4:10 p.m. ET so it will be an early day for MLB. With that in mind, here are our best player prop bets for the baseball action on Wednesday.

MLB player prop bets: Wednesday, April 5

Matt Chapman over 0.5 hits (-185)

Chapman has been a bright spot for a Toronto Blue Jays team struggling out of the gate. He is 11 for 19 to start the year. Chapman went hitless in one of the five games he has played but otherwise has tallied at least two hits. He is a career 6 for 21 against Zack Greinke and should pick up at least one base knock on Wednesday.

Shohei Ohtani over 7.5 strikeouts (-125)

Ohtani will be making his second start of the season on Wednesday. On Opening Day, he struck out 10 against the Oakland Athletics but didn’t factor into the decision. The Seattle Mariners lineup has struck out at least eight times in back-to-back games against pitchers not nearly as good as Ohtani. Going back to 2022, Ohtani has struck out at least eight batters in three of his last five games, including a game last September against Seattle.

Kyle Muller under 5.5 hits allowed (-150)

Muller was opposite Ohtani on Opening Day. He pitched five innings and gave up four hits and one earned run against the Los Angeles Angels. His matchup with the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday is technically more favorable, but the Guardians have been getting hits aplenty in this series. Still, if Muller is on point as he was a week ago, his efficiency should benefit him in limiting the number of base knocks that Cleveland is able to tally with him on the mound.