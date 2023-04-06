Best MLB player prop bets for Thursday, April 6th

The baseball slate for Thursday, April 6 is getting ravaged by the weather across the country. Four games have been postponed to be made up on Friday. While you can't really do anything about the cancellations, it does limit the number of player props to choose from. With that in mind, here are our favorites for Thursday’s currently scheduled games.

Spencer Strider to earn a win (+115)

This will be Strider’s second start of the year. He last pitched against the Washington Nationals and threw six shutout innings. Strider allowed three hits and walked three while striking out nine. The San Diego Padres lineup poses more of a threat, but the Atlanta Braves have been on a hot streak to start the season. If he gets the run support the lineup typically provides, he should earn a win.

Charlie Blackmon over 0.5 hits (-235)

It’s still early in the season, but Blackmon is hitting .333 on the year. He gets to face a right-handed pitcher at home, giving him upside. Blackmon heads into this game 2 for 8 in his career against Washington Nationals starter Josiah Gray with a double and a home run as his two base knocks.

Dustin May under 5.5 strikeouts (-180)

The 2023 MLB baseball schedule is starting off strangely. Not only are there weird uses of off days in the middle of a series, but the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks are playing each other eight times in the first 10 games of the season. May will face the D-backs for the second time this season. In the first, he pitched seven innings and allowed three hits while walking one and striking out four. May should still be efficient but finish with fewer than six punchouts.