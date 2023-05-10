Best MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, May 10

Another full 15-game slate, another batch of juicy MLB prop bets to take advantage of. Read on for our three favorite plays of the day for Wednesday, May 10, which feature a former Cy Young winner and a former MVP.

MLB player prop bets: Wednesday, May 10

Clayton Kershaw, under 1.5 earned runs (-110)

Sure, this line doesn’t offer a ton of margin for error. But Kershaw is about as safe a bet as they come these days, with zero or one run allowed in three of his last four starts, and he gets an absolutely ideal matchup on Wednesday night in Milwaukee. It’s hard to overstate just how bad the Brewers have been against left-handed pitching this year: They rank dead last by a very comfortable margin in both K rate (30.7%, a full two percent higher than the next worst team) and wRC+ (64, a full eight points lower than the next worst team). Kershaw’s slider has long made him death against lefties in particular, and that’s continued this year, with a .182 batting average allowed. Anything can happen in baseball, but it’s hard to see Kershaw allowing multiple runs to this team in this spot.

Mookie Betts, over 1.5 total bases (+100)

Why don’t we just go ahead and stay with the Los Angeles Dodgers for our next favorite prop. Betts has been on a heater lately, hitting safely in 10 of his last 11 games with a 1.016 OPS — including three doubles and four homers — over that span. The outfielder has owned lefties all year, and he’s owned the lefty he’ll be facing on Wednesday night, Wade Miley, for his entire career, with nine hits in 16 at-bats including four doubles and a dinger. It’s an ideal spot for Betts, and batting leadoff makes it likely he’ll see an extra at-bat to help us hit this over.

Pablo Lopez, over 6.5 strikeouts (-110)

The San Diego Padres have disappointed a bit on offense so far this year, especially against righties — with a .687 OPS and a 25.4% strikeout rate that ranks in the bottom five in all of baseball. (Both of those numbers have held about the same since Fernando Tatis Jr.’s return.) That doesn’t bode well against Lopez, as the Minnesota Twins ace is currently running a bonkers 32.4% K rate against right-handed batters and has fanned at least seven batters in all but one of his starts this year. Rotation-mate Louie Varland just struck out six Friars in his start on Tuesday, so the superior Lopez should have no trouble hitting this number.