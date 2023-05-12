Best MLB player prop bets for Friday, May 12

After the wasteland that was a six-game slate yesterday, Friday’s 15-game schedule feels like a dream. There are a ton of interesting prop bets to choose from with every team in action, so let’s run down three of our favorites.

MLB player prop bets: Friday, May 12th

Eury Perez, over 4.5 strikeouts (-110)

If you don’t know Perez’s name just yet, don’t worry, you will soon. After tearing up Double-A for a month, the 20-year-old — currently ranked as MLB Pipeline’s No. 10 overall prospect — is set to become the youngest pitcher in Miami Marlins history when he starts Friday night’s game against the Cincinnati Reds.

At 6-foot-8, Perez towers over opposing batters, pairing an explosive mid-90s fastball with a biting slider that was simply too much for the Minors:

Eury Perez looked great today in his start.



5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 11 SO, 1 HR#Marlins pic.twitter.com/NL0v2ycEQs — Kevin Barral (@kevin_barral) May 3, 2023

Perez struck out 42 hitters in 31 Double-A innings this year — again, at just 20 years old — and considering his success at every level thus far there’s no reason to think he can’t replicate that in the Majors. Even better, he gets a cushy matchup for his MLB debut, facing a Cincinnati Reds offense that has the seventh-highest K rate in baseball against righties. Perez was throwing between 80 and 90 pitches in his Minor League starts, meaning he should be given a full workload tonight that gives him more than enough opportunity to clear this number.

Blake Snell, over 15.5 outs recorded (+120)

After a rough start to the season, Snell seems to have figured things out a bit, posting consecutive quality starts against the Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers in his last two times out. The lefty will get L.A. again on Friday night, and he’s a good bet to keep the good vibes going for a few reasons.

For starters, Snell has had a surprising amount of success against the Dodgers since coming over to the San Diego Padres, allowing two or fewer runs in eight of his last nine starts against them. L.A. has also struggled generally against lefties this season, hitting just .201 with a .710 OPS that ranks 23rd in baseball. The Padres routinely let Snell crack the 100-pitch mark, meaning he’ll have plenty of leeway to work deep into this game — and if he can keep the walks under control, it’s hard to see him not pitching into the sixth for the third straight start.

Alec Bohm, over 0.5 RBI (+130)

Bohm once again appears to be settling into a high-average, not-much-power hitter this season, with a .725 OPS on the season. But it pays to be hitting behind Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto on a regular basis: Despite that middling stat line, Bohm is in the top-20 in baseball with 25 RBI through his first 37 games. The Philadelphia Phillies have a dream matchup on Friday night, hitting in the offensive paradise of Coors Field against Colorado Rockies lefty Austin Gomber — who has a ghastly 10.66 ERA at home so far this year. Given the platoon advantage and a game in which runners should be on the bases early and often, I expect Bohm to drive in at least one tonight making this great value at plus odds.