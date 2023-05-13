Best MLB player prop bets for Saturday, May 13

Every MLB team will be in action, weather pending, on Saturday, May 13. This provides you with ample opportunities for player prop bets. With so much to choose from, here are our favorite plays for Saturday’s action, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Saturday, May 13

Jose Ramirez over 1.5 total bases (+100)

JRam and the Cleveland Guardians will take on Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. Ramirez leads the team hitting .278 this season, and he went 2-for-3 with a double on Friday night. He hasn’t been hitting lefties that well this season, but Detmers enters with an 0-3 record and a 5.10 ERA.

Zac Gallen to earn a win (+115)

Gallen heads into this game with a 5-1 record and a 2.36 ERA. He had a dominant end to April, but has shown that he is at least human to begin May. Still, Gallen has upside as he benefits from being at home against the San Francisco Giants. If he can get some early run support, he should earn his sixth win of the season on Saturday.

Adley Rutschman over 0.5 hits (-245)

Rutschman had a five-game hitless streak near the start of the month but is starting to right the ship. He is riding a three-game hitting streak and went 2-for-4 on Friday night with a double and an RBI. Rutschman has a good matchup against Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates and should tally at least one hit.