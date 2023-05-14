Best MLB player prop bets for Sunday, May 14

Every MLB team will be in action on Sunday, May 14. This means that those interested in placing player prop bets have a ton of options to choose from. In this article, we will go over our top three favorite player props for Sunday’s action, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Sunday, May 14

Paul Goldschmidt over 1.5 total bases (-105)

Goldy is hitting .310 with seven home runs and 20 RBI so far this season. He went hitless on Saturday but has a solid matchup against Corey Kluber on Sunday. In the series opener on Friday, Goldschmidt went 3-for-5, albeit all singles. Still, he has as much upside as anyone to tally at least two bases on Sunday.

Joc Pederson over 0.5 hits (-235)

Pederson has a hit in the last two games that he has played and will take on the struggling righty Brandon Pfaadt. He is only hitting .235 on the season, but after an off day on Saturday, he should be able to take advantage of the pitching matchup and log at least one base knock.

Tony Gonsolin over 4.5 strikeouts (+100)

Gonsolin will be making his fourth appearance of the season. After starting the year on the injured list, he has eased into the season. So far, he has struck out one, three, and six batters in his starts. While it seems like that means you should take the under, Gonsolin is coming off his best pitching performance of the season and should be able to follow it up with at least five punchouts against the San Diego Padres on Sunday.