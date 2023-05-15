Best MLB player prop bets for Monday, May 15

It’s an unusually heavy Monday around MLB, with 11 games on tap. That means plenty of opportunity for prop bets all night long, so here are three of our favorite plays for today’s action.

MLB player prop bets: Monday, May 15

Pete Alonso, over 0.5 home runs (+320)

Alonso leads all of baseball with 13 homers so far this season, and he’s a great bet to go yard again on Monday afternoon. The New York Mets first baseman will get to face off against Patrick Corbin, and his career numbers are bonkers against the Washington Nationals lefty: .351/.478/.811 with five homers in 46 plate appearances. Nationals Park has been very good for right-handed power over the years, and Alonso is as good a bet as any on this slate to go deep. (You could also play him to go over 1.5 total bases at -115 if you’d like a safer option.)

Alek Manoah, under 5.5 hits allowed (-110)

Manoah has regressed horribly after his breakout 2022 season, as his stuff and his command look like a shell of their former selves right now. So why are we still riding with the Toronto Blue Jays’ big righty on Monday night? Manoah has dominated the New York Yankees in his young career, with a 1.93 ERA over seven starts — including seven innings of two-hit ball last month in what’s been easily his best outing of the year. New York is also a dismal offensive team away from the friendly confines (and short porch) of Yankee Stadium, with a .679 road OPS so far this season, which should help Manoah cruise in Toronto.

Freddy Peralta, under 17.5 outs recorded (+100)

Peralta has completed six innings in his last three starts, and he put up six shutout frames in his first matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals this season. Still, I’m fading him on Monday. For starters, the Cardinals lineup is finally starting to wake up after an ice-cold start, ranking ninth in the league with a 114 wRC+ over the last two weeks. Second, personal history is on St. Louis’ side, with Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, Willson Contreras and other regulars boasting lots of success in their careers against the Milwaukee Brewers’ righty. Peralta isn’t the most efficient pitcher out there — he needed 102 pitches to clear six innings in that first start against the Cardinals — and he’ll have a hard time replicating his earlier success this time out.