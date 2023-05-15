AL MVP race: How MLB season so far has impacted odds

It’s hard to believe it, but we’re already through a month and a half of the MLB season. Things have begun to settle down and pretenders — both in the standings and for individual awards — have begun to get weeded out. With that in mind, here’s a look at where the odds stand for this year’s American League MVP Award, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Updated AL MVP odds as of May 15

Shohei Ohtani +100 Mike Trout +900 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +1200

Wander Franco +1300 Aaron Judge +1500 Matt Chapman +2000

Yordan Alvarez +2500 Adley Rutschman +2500 Randy Arozarena +3000

Rafael Devers +3000 Julio Rodriguez +3500 Kyle Tucker +5000

AL MVP race: Takeaways and best bets

Best bet 1: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right? Ohtani continutes to be a once-in-a-generation player, as he’s hitting .287 with eight home runs and 26 RBI while boasting a 2.74 ERA in 46 innings on the mound. Last year, Aaron Judge’s historic season was the only thing that kept Ohtani from winning his second straight MVP. With no one else off to a similar pace this season, Ohtani is already beginning to pull away from the pack and is a good bet at any kind of plus odds — unless he gets injured it’s hard to see how the award isn’t his.

Best bet 2: Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

The third AL MVP finalist last season, Alvarez has a penchant for getting hot in a hurry, which could up being a boon to his MVP chances. Last year, the slugger got off to a bit of a slow start (he only had 28 RBI after May) before hitting .418 in June to propel him into the MVP conversation. Alvarez is already at 37 RBI this season, and should be fresher later into this season this year since he’s only serving as DH. If you’re looking for someone to go on a Judge-ian run to deny Ohtani, Alvarez is likely the best bet at the best value.