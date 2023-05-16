NL MVP race: How MLB season so far has impacted odds

Another two weeks have gone by in the MLB season, so it is time to check in on how the odds for player awards look at DraftKings Sportsbook. In this article, we will be covering the NL MVP Award. When the season began, Juan Soto had the best odds of winning the award at +550, but there has been some shifting since.

Updated NL MVP odds as of 5/16

Ronald Acuna Jr. +150 Pete Alonso +900 Fernando Tatis Jr. +1200

Mookie Betts +1500 Juan Soto +1500 Sean Murphy +1900

Bryce Harper +2000 Max Muncy +2200 Paul Goldschmidt +2500

Matt Olson +3000 Freddie Freeman +3000 Manny Machado +3500

NL MVP race: Takeaways and best bets

Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves (+150)

Acuna continues to be the best bet to win this award. If he can stay healthy, he does a little bit of everything on the field and is one of the more well-rounded players in the Major Leagues. Through 41 games, Acuna is hitting .344 with 12 doubles, nine home runs and 25 RBI. He has also swiped 17 bases already, taking advantage of the larger bases introduced this season.

Goldy is the reigning winner of the NL MVP Award, and he has started this season showing off why that was. He is hitting .319 with 16 doubles, and seven home runs through 41 games. Goldschmidt has added 23 RBI with a .403 OBP to his campaign. If he can get some support from his teammates, he is already playing at the MVP-caliber level that brought him the award last year and represents good value at +2500.