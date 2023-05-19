Best MLB player prop bets for Friday, May 19th

There is a loaded slate of baseball games on deck for Friday, May 19. Teams will be either starting or continuing their weekend series, meaning a ton of options when it comes to betting. With so much to choose from, here are our three favorite player prop bets from DraftKings Sportsbook for Friday’s action.

MLB player prop bets: Friday, May 19

Xander Bogaerts over 0.5 hits (-245)

Bogaerts gets his first crack at his old team and will face the southpaw James Paxton. The lefty will be making his third start since 2020 and second of the year. Bogaerts is hitting .304 in his career against Paxton with two doubles and three home runs.

Tony Gonsolin to record a win (+175)

Gonsolin will be making his fifth appearance of the season. He enters with a 1-1 record and a 1.42 ERA. Gonsolin seemed like a lock to earn a win in this matchup if it were a few weeks ago, but the St. Louis Cardinals have remembered how to baseball. Still, L.A. should give him run support at the expense of struggling Cards’ starter Steven Matz. It might not be pretty, but Gonsolin should notch his second win of the season.

Jeremy Pena over 1.5 total bases (+1.5)

Pena will face the southpaw Ken Waldichuk on Friday. He is hitting .279 against lefties on the season. Pena tallied five total bases on Wednesday and at least two in three of his last six games. He has a good matchup on the mound and should be able to finish with at least two total bases on Friday.