Best MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, May 2

After a light slate on Monday, the MLB schedule is back with a full 15 games on Tuesday, May 2 — offering plenty of chances for juicy prop bets. Here are four of our favorites.

MLB player prop bets: Tuesday, May 2

Gerrit Cole, under 6.5 strikeouts (+100)

Cole has been his usual ace self so far this season — just about the only thing that’s gone according to plan for the New York Yankees — but the righty has done it a bit differently than in years past. His strikeout rate is down three percent, the lowest it’s been since he left the Pittsburgh Pirates, while his whiff rate is right around league average.

Cole is forcing more ground balls and more weak contact, which is great for his ability to go deep into games, but not so great for his ability to hit this over — especially against a Cleveland Guardians team that has the second-lowest K rate in baseball against right-handed pitching. When Cole faced them back in April, he struck out just three over seven innings of work, and getting to seven on Tuesday seems like a stretch.

Mason Miller, over 5.5 strikeouts (-105)

Miller, on the other hand, has had no problem racking up Ks over his first two MLB starts, despite facing tough lineups in the Chicago Cubs (five strikeouts in 4.2 innings) and Los Angeles Angels (six strikeouts in four innings). One look at his fastball and it’s not hard to see why:

Mason Miller, K'ing Trout & Ohtani in the 2nd. pic.twitter.com/Bf27M8GWAi — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 26, 2023

Now the Oakland Athletics righty gets a dream matchup at home against a Seattle Mariners team that has the second-highest K rate in baseball against righties — and should still be without Julio Rodriguez as the star outfielder nurses a back injury. The A’s have been letting him run pitch counts in the high 80s, so length shouldn’t be a problem, and he has more than enough stuff to hit this number.

Steven Matz, over 2.5 earned runs (+100)

Matz has struggled so far this season, with a 6.23 ERA over his first five starts. He’s had a particularly hard time against righties, who are batting a robust .345/.417/.548 against the southpaw. Bad news on that front: Matz’s opponent on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Angels, boast a righty-heavy lineup and have mashed left-handed pitching to the tune of an .808 OPS in 2023. Matz has allowed three or more earned runs in three of his five outings, and it should be four of six after tonight.

Javier Baez, over 1.5 total bases (+115)

You’d be forgiven if you tuned Baez out when he went to the Detroit Tigers, but you may want to start paying attention again: The shortstop has tallied a hit in 12 of his last 14 games, slashing .340/.382/.440 over that span, while striking out just 22 percent of the time. (Look, Javy Baez striking out at a roughly league-average rate is cause for celebration at this point.) Baez is clearly seeing the ball well right now, and he’ll get a matchup he can take advantage of on Tuesday: He’s a career 5-for-7 against New York Mets lefty Joey Lucchesi, with two doubles and two homers. Bet on the hot streak to continue.