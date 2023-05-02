NL Rookie of the Year race: How MLB season so far has impacted odds

We have officially put the wrap on the first full month of the 2023 MLB season. There have been surprises, like the Pittsburgh Pirates being the best team in baseball, and some expected outcomes, such as the Los Angeles Dodgers already sitting atop the NL West. While the household names have been the season's focal point, some rookies are still having impressive starts to their careers. Let’s look at the updated odds for National League Rookie of the Year Award courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Updated NL Rookie of the Year odds as of May 2

Corbin Carroll +175 James Outman +175 Brett Baty +1200

Kodai Senga +1500 Spencer Steer +2000 Jordan Walker +2000

Miguel Vargas +2500 Brandon Pfaadt +2500 Francisco Alvarez +3000

Brice Turang +3000 Joey Wiemer +3500 Hayden Wesneski +4000

NL Rookie of the Year race: Takeaways and best bets

Best bet 1: Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks

At the time of this writing, Carroll is getting an MRI on his knee. The injury is expected to sideline him minimally, but if there is a larger issue that sees him miss more than a few weeks, this pick would pivot to Outman. For now, though, Carroll is playing how the Arizona Diamondbacks hoped he would. He is hitting .309 with eight doubles, four home runs and nine RBI. Carroll has given the league a glimpse of his speed, as he has swiped 10 bags already. With how well-rounded he is, he should be the clear favorite if he can remain healthy.

Best bet 2: Spencer Steer, Cincinnati Reds

Steer may seem like a surprise since he plays for the Cincinnati Reds, who are struggling for yet another season. Despite the poor team context, Steer has shown flashes of what he brings to the table. He is hitting .253 with six doubles, one triple, two home runs and nine RBI over just 95 ABs. If Steer can convert some of his punchouts to hits and see that average come up over the remainder of the season, he is a dark horse to win.