NL MVP race: How MLB season so far has impacted odds

We have made it a full month into the MLB season. There have been standout performances and studs that have looked like duds, all in 25 fewer minutes of game time due to the pitch clock and other rule changes. Fernando Tatis Jr. never fell out of favor with the odds, despite missing 20 games to start the year. Bryce Harper is also set to make his debut on Tuesday, May 2, so we could see even more of a shift. Here is an update on where the odds for the 2023 National League MVP Award courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Updated NL MVP odds as of May 2

Ronald Acuna Jr. +300 Pete Alonso +600 Matt Olson +800

Trea Turner +1100 Mookie Betts +1100 Fernando Tatis Jr. +1200

Juan Soto +1300 Austin Riley +1500 Francisco Lindor +1800

Paul Goldschmidt +2000 Nolan Arenado +2000 Manny Machado +2000

NL MVP race: Takeaways and best bets

Best bet 1: Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves

At the time of this writing, Acuna is day-to-day after being hit by a pitch in a recent game. The only thing that would likely sideline his MVP campaign is a lengthy stay on the IL or an unprecedented cold streak. Acuna hasn’t had the home run numbers we typically see from him, but he is still hitting .363 with five home runs and 15 RBI. He also leads the Majors in stolen bases, taking full advantage of the bigger bases.

Best bet 2: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

The odds are slightly stacked against him just because he will likely have to play better in fewer games. If there is player that will be able to pull it off, though, it would be Tatis. Through 10 games played, he is hitting .304 with two home runs and six RBI. It may not seem like much, but to be away from the field for over a year and to pick up right where you left off is super impressive.