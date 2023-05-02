NL Cy Young race: How MLB season so far has impacted odds

A full month of the 2023 MLB season is in the books, and the race for the 2023 National League Cy Young Award is heating up. Justin Verlander is still sidelined with an injury so his quest for back-to-back Cy Youngs, albeit in different leagues, seems improbable. But with one ace faltering, others have risen. Let’s take a look at the updated odds for the 2023 National League Cy Young Award courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Updated NL Cy Young odds as of May 2

Spencer Strider +200 Zac Gallen +300 Max Fried +900

Julio Urias +1300 Zack Wheeler +2000 Sandy Alcantara +2000

Clayton Kershaw +2000 Max Scherzer +2000 Jesus Luzardo +2800

Nick Lodolo +3000 Corbin Burnes +3000 Brandon Woodruff +3000

NL Cy Young race: Takeaways and best bets

Best bet 1: Spencer Strider

Strider has been electric for the Atlanta Braves to begin 2023. Many are calling him the next big name among starting pitchers, and he has backed it up on the mound. He is 4-0 with a 2.57 ERA and has struck out 57 in 35 innings of work. Atlanta initially was using Strider out of the ‘pen last season, but it is clear he is a future staple of its rotation.

Best bet 2: Max Scherzer

Scherzer has gotten off to a slow start this season. He has gotten rocked on the mound and even was ejected from his last game for supposedly using a foreign substance on his hand. When you’ve hit rock bottom, guess where the only way direction you can go is? Yep, up. Scherzer is now going to be pitching pissed off, and that is bad news for batters. Throw in the explosive season that Pete Alonso is having, ensuring Scherzer more run support, and he isn’t a bad pick to win the award.