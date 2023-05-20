Best MLB player prop bets for Saturday, May 20

A full slate of MLB games on Saturday means endless prop bets to consider, and we’re here to help you cash in with three of our favorite plays today.

MLB player prop bets: Saturday, May 20

Logan Webb, over 18.5 outs recorded (-105)

This is among the highest numbers of any pitcher on the slate today, but there’s a very good reason for that: Webb has gone at least 6.2 innings in each of his last six starts, and has failed to complete six frames just once all year. With a beleaguered rotation and a bullpen that ranks among the worst in baseball, manager Gabe Kapler has leaned on his workhorse all year, letting Webb go for basically as long as he can — and the righty has repaid that trust with a 3.20 ERA over 59 innings. Webb should have no trouble getting outs against a Marlins offense that ranks 24th in baseball in OPS against right-handed pitching this year.

Logan Gilbert, over 5.5 strikeouts (+120)

The Atlanta Braves are obviously a scary matchup, and Gilbert struck out just four against the Detroit Tigers last time out, but this number is still too low. Prior to that outing, the Seattle Mariners ace had fanned at least six in every single start this season, with a K rate that ranks in the 82nd percentile of all pitchers. And while Atlanta’s bats are fearsome, they’re also not immune to the strikeout, with a strikeout rate of 23.2% that places them in the top half of the league. Bank on a Gilbert bounce-back today.

Josh Jung, over 1.5 total bases (+135)

The Texas Rangers third baseman is making a strong case for AL Rookie of the Year consideration, largely built on his success against left-handed pitching: He’s slashing .333/.364/.691 against southpaws so far this season, with seven extra-base hits in just 44 plate appearances. His opponent on Saturday, Colorado Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland, has had a hard time with righties, with an OPS allowed (.753) more than 300 points higher than his mark against lefties (.451). It’s a matchup that’s too good to pass up.