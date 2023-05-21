Best MLB player prop bets for Sunday, May 21

Rise and shine, baseball bettors. Sunday means a slate full of matinees, so you better get those prop bets in early — and we’re here to help with three of our favorite plays on today’s slate.

MLB player prop bets: Sunday, May 21

Hunter Greene under 17.5 outs recorded (+110)

Big things were expected of Greene this season, but while his triple-digit fastball has produced plenty of strikeouts, it hasn’t resulted in much overall success — the righty has allowed 13 runs in 15 innings over three starts this month. He’s cleared six innings in just two of his nine starts so far this year, and it seems hard to believe he’ll break that trend against a resurgent New York Yankees offense that’s posted the second-best wRC+ in baseball this month. Greene’s 5.19 home ERA at hitter-friendly Great American Ballpark is nearly a full run higher than his road mark, making him an even easier fade at this number.

Teoscar Hernandez over 1.5 total bases (+110)

Hernandez is beginning to come alive after a slow start to his first season with the Seattle Mariners, slashing .375/.400/.531 over his last eight games including four multi-hit efforts. The righty has always crushed lefty pitching, and this year is no different, with a .590 slugging percentage and four homers in just 40 plate appearances. Those trends make for a dream matchup on Sunday against Braves rookie southpaw Jared Shuster, whose 7.24 ERA so far comes with an .890 OPS allowed to right-handed batters.

Merrill Kelly over 5.5 strikeouts (+110)

A dream start has quickly turned into a nightmare for the Pittsburgh Pirates offense, who have the fourth-worst wRC+ in baseball over the past two weeks with an ugly 24.8% strikeout rate. Kelly should be able to take full advantage of the Bucs’ slump on Sunday: The Arizona Diamondbacks righty has struck out 10, six and nine batters in his three starts this month, and has fallen short of this number just twice in his last seven starts.