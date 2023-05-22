Best MLB player prop bets for Monday, May 22

A surprisingly full 12-game slate on Monday means plenty of opportunities to find prop bets over at DraftKings Sportsbook, and here are three of our favorites.

MLB player prop bets: Monday, May 22

Shohei Ohtani, over 1.5 total bases (+110)

Ohtani’s never not a force at the plate, but he’s particularly turned it on of late, slugging .679 over the last week. He’s crushed right-handed pitching throughout his career, and that’s remained true in 2023, with an OPS (.931) 130 points higher than his mark against lefties (.801). That’s good news for his matchup on Monday night, as Boston Red Sox starter Tanner Houck has been wicked against righties (.583 OPS) but struggled without the platoon advantage (.805). Ohtani does major damage when he makes contact, with 21 extra-base hits already through 46 games, and he should be able to clear this number with ease.

Cristian Javier, over 6.5 strikeouts (-105)

This is as much about the matchup as it is about the player, although it helps that the Houston Astros righty has cleared this number in three of his last five starts. Javier will get to take on a Milwaukee Brewers offense that’s struggled badly of late, with a 26.9% strikeout rate — 25.6% against right-handers — over the past two weeks that’s the highest in baseball.

Bailey Ober, to record a win (+185)

Ober has been huge for the Minnesota Twins in the wake of injuries to both Tyler Mahle and Kenta Maeda, with a 1.78 ERA over his first five outings — including three straight quality starts. He should easily clear five innings against a San Francisco Giants offense that has the eighth-lowest wRC+ in the league over the last two weeks and just suffered injuries to Joc Pederson and Joey Bart.

So we know Ober will do his part, but will he get enough run support? There’s good news on that front, too: San Fran will be using reliever John Brebbia as the opener in what will be either a full bullpen game or a bulk appearance from lefty Sean Manaea. Either way, a resurgent Minnesota offense should cash in — Manaea’s been a disaster this year, with a 7.81 ERA over nine appearances, while the Giants bullpen on the whole has the third-worst ERA in baseball.