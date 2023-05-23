Best MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, May 23

With a full 15-game slate on tap across MLB on Tuesday, May 23, that means plenty of choices for who to target with prop bets. Here are our three favorite plays.

MLB player prop bets: Tuesday, May 23

Spencer Strider, under 8.5 strikeouts (+100)

Far be it from me to ever bet against Strider racking up the Ks — the Atlanta Braves flamethrower has piled up a whopping 86 over his first 51.2 innings this season, including at least nine in all but two of his starts. Still, I’m fading him with plus odds at this number (the highest on today’s slate) largely because of his matchup on Tuesday night. The Los Angeles Dodgers have chewed up right-handed pitching all year long, with a 115 wRC+ that’s second only to the Tampa Bay Rays. L.A.’s strikeout rate is also below league average, and with professional hitters like Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and J.D. Martinez up and down the lineup, I think they can give Strider a hard-enough time that he falls just short of this very high bar.

Pete Alonso, over 0.5 RBI (+140)

A warm night at Wrigley Field is always an offense’s friend, and Alonso has been a run-production machine at the heart of the New York Mets’ order — with 10 RBI over his last six games. He’ll have the platoon advantage against Chicago Cubs lefty Drew Smyly tonight, and also happens to have a career .636 slugging percentage against the southpaw. Batting cleanup, Alonso will figure to have at least one golden opportunity to drive in a run tonight — if he doesn’t just go yard himself — which makes him worth a shot at these odds.

Eury Perez, over 4.5 strikeouts (+110)

Yes, it’s Coors Field, but the Colorado Rockies have been far from unbeatable even at home, and oddsmakers have still yet to adjust to Perez’s strikeout ability. The top prospect has fanned 13 in just 9.2 innings over his first two MLB starts, clearing this number with ease each time. His stuff should take a hit in the thin Rocky Mountain air, but he should still have plenty in the tank against Colorado’s pedestrian lineup.