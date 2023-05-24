Best MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, May 24

Sometimes to turn a profit you’ve got to zig when others zag, and that’s our strategy when looking at the MLB prop bets slate on Wednesday, May 24. We’re fading a couple of very high-profile arms, but fortune favors the bold — so read on to discover our three favorite plays today.

MLB player prop bets: Wednesday, May 24

Nestor Cortes, under 17.5 outs recorded (+100)

Nasty Nestor has pitched a bit better in May after a slow start, but he’s completed six innings of work just once in three outings this month — and in only three of his nine starts all year. He’ll be going up against a Baltimore Orioles squad that boasts the seventh-highest OPS against lefties in the league, and which also sits in the top ten in pitches per plate appearance. The O’s should be motivated to come out swinging after suffering a tough walk-off loss on Tuesday night, and Aaron Boone’s quick hook should have you taking the plus odds.

Zac Gallen, over 6.5 strikeouts (+105)

The strikeouts props today are tough, without a ton of obvious value to be found. The Philadelphia Phillies are around league-average in most strikeout metrics, and Gallen is coming off of easily his worst start of the year — giving up eight runs (five earned) on eight hits and four walks in just 3.2 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates last week — but it’s hard to turn down one of the best pitchers in baseball at plus odds. Gallen still sits in the top quarter of the league in K rate and whiff rate, and he’s struck out at least seven in six of his 10 starts (while striking out six in two more). Again, there’s definitely risk here, but the odds make the juice worth the squeeze.

George Springer, over 1.5 total bases (+130)

Shane McClanahan is generally not a pitcher we recommend betting against, but Springer has actually handled the AL Cy Young candidate in his career, with five hits and three homers in 15 at-bats. The Blue Jays star is heating up in a big way after a chilly April, with four multi-hit games in his last five — including a 4-for-5 effort with a triple and a homer on Monday night. At good odds, bet on him to keep it rolling against a pitcher he’s comfortable with.