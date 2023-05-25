Best MLB player prop bets for Thursday, May 25

Thursday means a lighter slate then usual around MLB, but fear not, prospective bettors: There are still plenty of interesting prop bets that could turn a profit today. We’re here to help with three of our favorite plays from Thursday’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Thursday, May 25

Logan Gilbert, over 17.5 outs recorded (-135)

Let’s start with a layup. There’s obviously not much juice with these odds, but even at -135 this is still being undervalued. Gilbert has been a workhorse for the Seattle Mariners all year long, allowing three or fewer runs in seven of his nine starts while compiling a tidy 1.00 WHIP. More importantly for our purposes, though, the righty has provided great length just about every time out: He’s completed at least six innings in six of those nine outings, with another 5.2-frame effort a couple weeks ago.

Gilbert gets a dream matchup at home against an Oakland Athletics team that ranks 28th in baseball in OPS against right-handers, and it’s hard to see him getting knocked around today.

Cedric Mullins, over 1.5 total bases (+130)

Mullins has been a stalwart atop the Baltimore Orioles order all year long, with an .865 OPS along with 23 extra-base hits (eight homers, 12 doubles, three triples) across his first 49 games. He’s particularly hot right now, with an 1.119 mark over the last two weeks, and he should be in for another big game against the New York Yankees on Thursday.

New York will be sending struggling starter Clarke Schmidt to the mound, and the righty has had a miserable time trying to get left-handed batters out this year — with a 1.074 OPS allowed that’s over 300 points higher than his mark against righties. Considering Mullins’ .284/.364/.520 slash line against righties this season — and the fact that he’ll have the Yankee Stadium short porch on his side today — and he’s a very good bet to bag at least one extra-base hit.

Dylan Dodd, under 3.5 strikeouts (+120)

Dodd admittedly has a very good matchup on Thursday, facing a Philadelphia Phillies offense that has the fifth-highest K rate in baseball against left-handed pitching this season. But there’s simply no reason to expect him to clear this number: The southpaw currently sports a 10% strikeout rate that ranks in the bottom one percent of all pitchers in the league. Dodd’s made three starts this season, and his strikeout totals are three, three and one in those games — while putting up a 6.46 ERA. Maybe the rookie puts it all together against Philly, and lefties like Kyle Schwarber certainly present opportunity, but I’m willing to bank on a Phillies lineup that’s underperformed a bit so far this season to bounce back at plus odds.