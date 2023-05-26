Best MLB player prop bets for Friday, May 26

There is a loaded MLB schedule for Friday, May 26. Every team will be in action, weather permitting, as they begin or continue their respective weekend series. With so many options, it could be tough to decide which player props you should look into. With that in mind, here are our favorite player prop bets for Friday’s slate with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Friday, May 26

Hunter Brown to record a win (+110)

Brown has a great matchup against the Oakland Athletics on Friday. They only have 10 wins as a team heading this matchup, and Brown was fantastic his last time out against Oakland, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits in six innings. He didn’t get the necessary run support to notch a win, but I think that changes Friday.

Emmanuel Rivera over 0.5 hits (-225)

Rivera has been a bright spot for the Arizona Diamondbacks this year. The third baseman is hitting .323 this season and finds himself toward the top of the Dbacks’ batting order. He has a great matchup against the lefty Chris Sale on Friday, who enters with a 5.01 ERA.

Hunter Renfroe over 1.5 total bases (+125)

On Friday, Renfroe will face off with the southpaw Jesus Luzardo of the Miami Marlins. The Los Angeles Angels outfielder is hitting .310 against lefties, and while Renfroe only has at least two total bases in a game once in his last four, this matchup is too good to pass up.