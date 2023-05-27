Best MLB player prop bets for Saturday, May 27

It’s a jam-packed Saturday slate around MLB, with 15 games offering plenty of prop bets to choose from. How do you decide where to place your bets with so many options on the menu? Let us help with our three favorite plays of the day.

MLB player prop bets: Saturday, May 27

Shohei Ohtani, over 7.5 strikeouts (-105)

This is tied for the highest total on the slate today, and yet we’re still taking the over — Ohtani is just that good. The Los Angeles Angels superstar has cleared this number in six of 10 starts this year, and really it’s six of nine if you throw out a rain-shortened, two-inning outing back in April.

He gets to go up against a Miami Marlins outfit on Saturday that’s very righty-heavy right now, with Joey Wendle and Luis Arraez the only lefties that figure to be in the lineup. Ohtani has chewed up righties this year, with a miniscule .138/.283/.266 slash line allowed, and with Miami in the bottom third of the league in OPS and K rate against right-handed starters, he should rack up at least eight or nine strikeouts.

Andrew Heaney, under 15.5 outs recorded (-105)

Heaney’s been on a roll of late, with four total earned runs allowed over 18.2 innings in his last three starts. But don’t be fooled: The lefty is among the most mercurial starters in all of baseball, capable of looking dominant in one outing and awful the next. Case in point: In Heaney’s first start against the Baltimore Orioles this year, the lefty gave up seven runs on seven hits and two walks in just 2.2 frames.

Baltimore has crushed southpaws all year, with the eighth-highest OPS in baseball, and this is a prime spot for guys like Ryan Mountcastle, Austin Hays and Anthony Santander. Heaney has a pronounced platoon split, with an OPS allowed to righties that’s over 400 points higher than his mark against lefties, and I think the O’s will knock him out relatively early on Saturday.

Nathaniel Lowe, over 1.5 total bases (+125)

On the other side of that game, there’s a red-hot Texas Rangers lineup going up against a righty in Dean Kremer who’s struggled badly against left-handed hitters this season. Lefties are slashing a robust .351/.400/.536 off him, with nine extra-base hits in 10 starts, and that puts Lowe in a great spot to clear this number at plus odds. The first baseman has been scalding of late, with a .412/.500/.529 line and four doubles over his last nine games. Camden Yards is still very friendly to lefty power, so everything is working in Lowe’s favor today.