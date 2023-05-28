Best MLB player prop bets for Sunday, May 28

If the weather cooperates, we are in line for a full schedule of MLB action on Sunday. Teams are either continuing or wrapping up their respective weekend series, with all 30 expected to be in action — and given so many options to choose from, it could be overwhelming trying to find the best player prop bets. Taking that into consideration, here are our favorite MLB player prop bets for Sunday, May 28, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Sunday, May 28

Gerrit Cole to record a win (+145)

Cole enters with a 5-0 record with a 2.53 ERA. Despite not having a loss to his record, he also hasn’t recorded a win in the month of May, even with five starts. The lineup has let him down, but I think Cole has the upper hand on Sunday against a struggling San Diego Padres team. If he can get a semblance of run support early, he should pick up the win.

Jose Altuve over 1.5 total bases (+105)

The Houston Astros will take on Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. This presents a great matchup, as Medina has allowed at least three earned runs in each of his four appearances this season. Altuve has played in six games since returning from the IL and has at least one base knock in five straight. In the five games that he has a hit, he has had at least two total bases in three games. Batting at the top of the order, Atluve should tally another two bases on Sunday.

Spencer Strider over 8.5 strikeouts (-145)

Despite being in the same division, this is Strider’s first start against the Philadelphia Phillies. He has been electric this season and has at least nine punchouts in all but two of his 10 starts to this point in the season. Facing Philly last season, the righty struck out five, six, 13, 10 and four, respectively. Strider has turned a corner this season and should fan at least nine batters on Sunday night.