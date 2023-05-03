Best MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, May 3

With 16 games on a loaded MLB docket on Wednesday, May 3, the sun never sets on juicy MLB player props. Here are three of our favorites for the day.

MLB player prop bets: Wednesday, May 3

Bo Bichette, over 1.5 total bases (-110)

Bichette is scalding the ball right now, ranking in the top 10 percent in all of baseball in expected batting average and expected slugging — and the top 20 percent in whiff rate, a critical sign for someone who’s been known to have some swing-and-miss tendencies in the past. But that’s not the only reason to like the Toronto Blue Jays star on Wednesday night. Bichette loves hitting in Fenway Park (the last two games have lifted his lifetime OPS in Boston to 1.048) and he loves facing Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta, against whom he’s a career 10-for-24 with two doubles and two homers. He should once again be a menace atop Toronto’s order.

Teoscar Hernandez, over 1.5 total bases (+105)

Not much has gone right for Hernandez in his first season with the Seattle Mariners, but one thing the outfielder will always be good for is crushing left-handed pitching: He enters Wednesday with a 1.174 OPS against southpaws this season — over 600 points higher than his mark against righties — with four homers in just 23 plate appearances. Enter Oakland Athletics starter JP Sears, who’s allowed a .551 slugging percentage to righties with a whopping seven home runs in five starts. The home run prop is enticing, but let’s play it safer and bank on some kind of extra-base hit.

Kyle Gibson, over 4.5 strikeouts (+105)

Gibson isn’t known as a strikeout artist, but he does have some swing-and-miss potential — he fanned 11 against the Detroit Tigers a couple of weeks ago — and he’ll face off on Wednesday against a whiff-tastic Kansas City Royals lineup that currently sports baseball’s third-highest K-rate against right-handed pitching. Gibson’s slider is once again an elite offering, with a ridiculous 45.2% whiff rate, giving the Baltimore Orioles righty a clear path to hitting this number at plus odds.