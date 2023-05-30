Best MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, May 30

After a restful holiday weekend, it’s time to get back at it with some juicy MLB prop bets — and Tuesday, May 30 offers a full 15-game slate to choose from. Here are our three favorite plays today, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Tuesday, May 30

Logan Gilbert, over 17.5 outs recorded (-115)

The New York Yankees bats erupted against Seattle Mariners rookie Bryce Miller in a 10-4 win on Monday night, but it should be a far different script in game two of this three-game set. Gilbert has been a rock in Seattle’s rotation, not only posting a 3.60 ERA but also consistently working deep into games — the righty has completed six innings in seven of his 10 starts so far this season, and he’s done it in four of five during the month of May.

New York will likely be without Harrison Bader on Tuesday night after the outfielder left Monday night’s game with a hamstring strain, further thinning a lineup that already didn’t have a ton of depth. The Yankees have been pretty pedestrian against right-handed pitching all year, and with his team needing a bounce-back win, I think Gilbert will come through in his usual style.

Yusei Kikuchi, to record a win (+200)

Really, take your pick of Kikuchi props today, because matchups don’t get much more enticing than this. The Milwaukee Brewers have been dreadful against lefty pitchers this season, with a strikeout rate (30.4%, more than two points higher than the next closest team) and OPS (.616, 33 points below the next closest team) that rank last in baseball by a mile.

Kikuchi has been roughed up recently, but that’s largely a product of tough matchups, from the Atlanta Braves to the Baltimore Orioles to the Tampa Bay Rays. The southpaw has shown that he’s capable of cruising against the weaker teams on the schedule (12 combined shutout innings against the Chicago White Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates), and he should provide at least five solid frames on Tuesday. Combine that with this Toronto Blue Jays lineup against a sinkerballer in Adrian Houser who’s due for some batted-ball regression, and you’ve got yourself all the ingredients needed for a win.

Josh Lowe, over 1.5 total bases (+130)

The Tampa Bay Rays will be facing Kyle Hendricks in the righty’s second start of the season. His first didn’t go too well, with five runs allowed (three earned) on six hits and two walks in just 4.1 innings of work. Things won’t get much easier on Tuesday, facing a Tampa lineup that’s chewed up righties to the tune of a league-leading .810 OPS. Lowe, in particular, has thrived with the platoon advantage, slashing a robust .307/.349/.600 against righties this season including 21 extra-base hits. Combine that with Hendricks’ .536 slugging percentage allowed to lefties since 2021, and Lowe should be in for a big night.