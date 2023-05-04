Best MLB player prop bets for Thursday, May 4

The baseball schedule for Thursday, May 4 will see 10 games played. It is a common travel day in the Majors, but there are still ample opportunities for bets on Thursday’s slate. With that in mind, here are our favorite MLB player prop bets for May 4.

Kevin Gausman over 5.5 strikeouts (-145)

Gausman will be making his seventh start of the season. In six of the seven, he has punched out at least six batters. Over his last two starts, Gausman has pitched 14 innings and struck out 24. He should be able to handle the Boston Red Sox lineup.

Ronald Acuna Jr. over 1.5 total bases (+125)

Acuna is hitting .355 this season, which is the third-highest batting average in the league. He only has one hit in each of the first two games of this series. The first was a double on Tuesday, and he followed that up with a home run on Thursday. Acuna will face the lefty Jesus Luzardo and should be able to come away with at least two bases yet again.

Grayson Rodriguez to pick up a win (+155)

Rodriguez started the year bumpily but the former top prospect has settled in over his last two starts. Granted, they were both against the Detroit Tigers, but he threw a combined 10 innings of shutout baseball with seven hits and 15 strikeouts. Rodriguez should be able to get some run support as the Baltimore Orioles face Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals. K.C. has yet to win a game that Lyles has started this season.