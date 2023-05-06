Best MLB player prop bets for Saturday, May 6

It’s a full dance card on Saturday, May 6th, with 15 games around MLB that offer plenty of opportunity for attractive prop bets. Here are our three favorite plays, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Saturday, May 6th

Blake Snell, under 15.5 outs recorded (-110)

Snell is coming off of arguably his best start of the year, striking out seven while allowing three runs over six innings against the Cincinnati Reds. But that was also the only time he’s gone past the fifth this season, as the lefty has struggled with walks and bloated pitch counts. He now goes up against a Los Angeles Dodgers team that sees the third most pitches per plate appearance in baseball, and in three starts against L.A. last year Snell failed to get past the fifth inning.

Marco Gonzales, under 3.5 strikeouts (-115)

This is an awfully low number, but for very good reason: Gonzales has struck out two or fewer batters in three of his five starts this year, and his opponent on Saturday, the Houston Astros, have posted a microscopic 15.8% strikeout rate against lefties — second lowest in all of baseball. Gonzales struck out exactly two in each of his three starts against Houston last year, so this is a team that knows how to put the ball in play against the soft-tossing lefty.

Christian Walker, over 1.5 total bases (+125)

Walker has yet to face Gore in their respective careers, but this feels like a dream matchup for the Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman. For starters, he’s crushing the ball lately, with an .885 OPS and four homers over his last six games. He’s also killed lefties all year, with a 1.008 OPS against southpaws. Gore has historically struggled against righties, so bank on Walker putting up at least one extra-base hit on Saturday.