Best MLB player prop bets for Sunday, May 7

Another day, another full MLB slate with plenty of juicy prop bets to take advantage of. Here are three of our favorite picks for the games of Sunday, May 7, highlighted by one of the best young pitchers in baseball right now.

MLB player prop bets: Sunday, May 7

Mason Miller, over 4.5 strikeouts (-145)

Miller has been a sensation since being called up by the Oakland Athletics last month, and with a fastball like this, it’s not hard to see why:

Mason Miller's first Major League strikeout on a 100 MPH fastball pic.twitter.com/9fNt6kO2Z2 — Ben Palmer (@benjpalmer) April 19, 2023

The righty is coming off the best start of his young MLB career, as he spun seven hitless innings against the Seattle Mariners earlier this week. He currently ranks in the 76th percentile in strikeout rate, and now he gets to face a Kansas City Royals lineup that has the seventh-highest K rate in all of baseball against right-handed pitching. Miller has cleared this number in each of his first three outings and should do so again on Sunday.

Eric Haase, over 1.5 total bases (+130)

It’s been a nightmarish start to this season for the St. Louis Cardinals, sitting on eight losses in a row, and Matz has been a big part of the reason why. The lefty has a 6.39 ERA in his first six outings, and there’s a simple reason: He simply cannot get right-handed hitters out. Righties are posting an OPS (.927) a full 400 points higher than lefties (.527) this season, with five homers and five doubles.

Haase shows major platoon splits as well, with a .819 OPS against southpaws in his career. The Tigers catcher/outfielder is swinging a hot bat right now, with a .368/.429/.737 slash line and three extra-base hits over his five-game hitting streak, and he’s lined up for success again on Sunday.

Jose Suarez, under 17.5 outs recorded (-125)

Suarez has been a glaring weak spot in the Los Angeles Angels rotation, with a 7.89 ERA over his first five starts — none of which have gone past the fifth inning. The lefty has particularly struggled against righties, with a 1.069 OPS against, and that spells bad news facing a Texas Rangers team stacked with righty mashers. From Marcus Semien to Adolis Garcia to Josh Jung to Jonah Heim, the Rangers have the seventh-highest team OPS against southpaws this season. Suarez hasn’t pitched into the sixth yet this year, and this sure doesn’t seem like the time to start.