Best MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, May 9

Another day, another full slate of MLB games — and a full slate of prop bets to take advantage of. Here are our three favorites for the games of Tuesday, May 9.

MLB player prop bets: Tuesday, May 9

Shane Bieber, under 6.5 strikeouts (-105)

This number is so high that it feels like it has more to do with Bieber’s (and the Detroit Tigers’) reputation than with reality. The reality is that the former Cy Young winner’s stuff just isn’t what it used to be — he currently sits in the bottom 20 percent of the league in both strikeout rate and whiff rate, and he hasn’t posted more than four Ks in a start since April 4. The Tigers, meanwhile, have woken up offensively, with the 11th-highest wRC+ in the league over the past two weeks. Detroit just held young Cleveland Guardians flamethrower Tanner Bibee to only two strikeouts on Monday, and they should do about the same to Bieber tonight.

Logan Webb, over 18.5 outs recorded (+115)

It feels tough to count on any starter pitching into the seventh inning these days, but Webb is about the best bet there is — the San Francisco Giants righty has exceeded this mark in each of his last four starts, and only once has he failed to get through six frames. His sinker is producing a ton of weak grounders, allowing him to get quick outs and go deep into games, and he matches up on Tuesday with a Washington Nationals onals team that 1) sits 29th in the league in OPS against righties and 2) sees the fewest pitches per plate appearance of any team in baseball. That combination should lead to a long outing for Webb.

JJ Bleday, over 0.5 total bases (+105)

The former top-five pick missed all of April due to injury, but he’s been scorching hot in his first week for the Oakland Athletics — hitting .364/.391/.682 with two homers in six games, a slash line that rises to .412/.444/.824 against righties. Which is good news for Tuesday, as the pitcher Bleday will be facing, New York Yankees righty Clarke Schmidt, has had no answers for left-handed batters to far this year, with a difference in OPS allowed of nearly 400 points (1.197 vs. .692). We don’t even need an extra-base hit for this prop to cash, and recent history tells us that Bleday should tally at least one knock.