Best MLB player prop bets for Monday, June 12

It’s a relatively light Monday slate, with just eight games on tap around MLB as half the league travels following their weekend series. But finding juicy prop bets never takes a day off, and so for the most intrepid among you, we’ve scoured today’s limited menu to find our three favorite plays. (All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.)

MLB player prop bets: Monday, June 12

Ryan McMahon, under 0.5 total bases (+150)

McMahon has been on a tear of late, homering again on Sunday to raise his slash line over the last month to a robust .323/.404/.594. So why are we fading him on Monday? For starters, he’s always had trouble hitting left-handed pitching, and Boston Red Sox southpaw James Paxton has been rolling recently (three runs allowed with 17 Ks in 12 innings over his last two starts). Then there’s the Coors Field effect: Like just about every Colorado Rockies regular, McMahon’s offensive numbers fall off a cliff away from altitude.

Put those two together, and the odds aren’t in McMahon’s favor. Over his six-year career, he’s slashed just .215/.280/.343 on the road against left-handed pitching, with a strikeout rate north of 30%. With so much stacked against him, I’ll take the plus odds that McMahon takes an 0-fer tonight.

Tyler Anderson, under 17.5 outs recorded (-125)

To be totally honest, this line doesn’t make a ton of sense to me. The Los Angeles Angels lefty has been mediocre all year long, only completing six innings in four of his 11 starts. He’d be an iffy bet to hit this over under the best of circumstances, and his matchup on Monday night is far from the best of circumstances.

The Texas Rangers have been rolling at the plate all year, but especially against southpaws, with an .825 team OPS that’s third-best in baseball. Anderson went just five innings in his first start against Texas back in early May, and he was fortunate to last even that long as he allowed five hits and a whopping five walks. It’s hard to imagine him putting together a quality start tonight.

Luke Weaver, over 4.5 strikeouts (-105)

Weaver has been roughed up this year for the Cincinnati Reds, the righty is actually striking out a fair share of batters, with 46 in 47.1 innings of work (good for a K rate right around league average). He’s been held below four strikeouts just twice all year, meaning his floor is right around this number, and given the matchup on Monday there’s plenty of reason to think he’ll clear it. The Kansas City Royals have been one of the league’s worst offenses all season, and that was before Vinnie Pasquantino went down with a shoulder injury. K.C. has posted a 72 wRC+ and the ninth-highest strikeout rate in baseball over the last two weeks, and even Weaver should have no trouble hitting this over.