Best MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, June 13

Every MLB team is scheduled to be in action on Tuesday, June 13. This presents a plethora of options for those looking to place player prop bets. With so many to choose from, here are our three favorite plays for Tuesday’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Tuesday, June 13

Tony Gonsolin, to record a win (+145)

Gonsolin will face off against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. Chicago has lost three of their last four games, while Gonsolin has picked up a win in three of his last five outings. If Los Angeles can give him some solid run support early, he should earn a win on Tuesday.

Wander Franco, under 1.5 total bases (-145)

Franco is hitting .296 on the year but has struggled to stay consistent. He went 0-for-2 as a pinch hitter on Monday but went 2-for-4 with a home run on Sunday. Franco has fewer than two total bases in five of his last six games. It is likely a bullpen day for Oakland, meaning the shortstop may struggle to get into a rhythm.

Jose Altuve, under 1.5 hits (-255)

Altuve will face the lefty Patrick Corbin on Tuesday. Despite having the platoon advantage, he hasn’t done well in his career against Corbin, going 3-for-16 for a measly .188 batting average with a double, a walk and four strikeouts. Altuve has picked up two hits in back-to-back games, but I don’t think he makes it three in a row on Tuesday.