Best MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, June 14

There is a loaded MLB scheduled for Wednesday, June 14. Every team will be in action with 16 total games as the Atlanta Braves and the Detroit Tigers will play a doubleheader after a Tuesday rainout. This gives you ample options for your player prop bets. With so many to choose from, here are our favorite player prop bets for Wednesday’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Wednesday, June 14

Clayton Kershaw, to record a win (-115)

Another day, another bet taking the Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher to earn a win against the Chicago White Sox. I took this bet on Tuesday with Tony Gonsolin, and he earned his fourth win of the season as L.A. picked up a 5-1 win. Kershaw enters with a 9-4 record and a 2.95 ERA. He has earned a win in consecutive starts, and I think he makes it three in a row.

Yandy Diaz, under 1.5 hits (-230)

Diaz has gone 0-for-7 over his last two games. He has a good matchup against Oakland Athletics starter Luis Medina, who enters with a 1-5 record and a 7.53 ERA. Diaz does tend to hit in bunches whenever he does tally a base knock. Over his last 20 games, he has a hit in 13 of them and two hits in eight of those 13. Still, Diaz has been struggling at the plate recently, and I think he will finish with fewer than two hits on Wednesday.

Ketel Marte, over 1.5 total bases (-110)

Marte had an off day on Tuesday but went 3-for-5 with three runs scored on Monday. He is now hitting .280 on the year and has a good matchup against the lefty Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday. Marte enters a career 6-for-15 against Suarez with an RBI and a walk. He should finish with at least two total bases on Wednesday.