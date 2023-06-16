Best MLB player prop bets for Friday, June 16

There is a loaded MLB scheduled on tap for Friday, June 16, with every team expected to be in action, weather permitting. While this means that there is a ton of baseball to be played, it also means there is an ample pool of player prop bets to choose from. With that in mind, here are our three favorites for Friday’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Friday, June 16

Ozzie Albies, over 0.5 hits (-240)

Albies was bumped up to the two-hole in the lineup on Thursday. He responded by going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Albies is now hitting .264 on the season and is riding a three-game hit streak. It’s a small sample size, but he also enters 2-for-4 in his career against Colorado starter Dinelson Lamet.

Patrick Sandoval, over 4.5 strikeouts (-160)

The southpaw Sandoval hasn’t been able to pitch consistently this season — the Los Angeles Angels have lost the last five games that the lefty has started. He does have a good matchup against the Kansas City Royals on Friday, though, and is coming off an eight-strikeout performance against the Seattle Mariners. A Royals lineup lacking Vinnie Pasquantino and, potentially, Salvador Perez inspires confidence that Sandoval will be able to fan at least five hitters.

Shane McClanahan, to record a win (+165)

McClanahan heads into Friday’s matchup with the San Diego Padres with a 10-1 record and a 2.18 ERA. The lefty has had a decision in four straight games, with three being wins. The 33-35 Padres will look to play spoiler at home, but with the way that McClanahan is pitching, he looks primed to notch with number 11 on Friday.