Best MLB player prop bets for Sunday, June 18

There is a loaded baseball schedule on tap for Sunday, June 18th. Barring any inclement weather, every team is expected to be in action, including the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees playing a doubleheader. Given that there are so many options, it could be tough to choose among a sea of player prop bets. With that in mind, here are our three favorite plays of the day, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Sunday, June 18th

Tony Gonsolin, to record a win (+200)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have struggled against the San Francisco Giants in their current series. They have lost both games, including a 15-0 blowout on Saturday. Gonsolin is a risky play with the recent lack of offensive output from the Dodgers, but he has at least been pitching well. He has picked up wins in four of his last six outings.

Amed Rosario, under 1.5 hits (-210)

Rosario is coming off one of his best games of the season, going 4-for-5. His contact was on display as they were all singles, increasing his batting average to .248. He has a good matchup against Zach Davies and enters 8-for-12 in his career against the Arizona Diamondbacks starter. He only has three multi-hit games in the 14 games he has played this month. Two have come in the last three games, so I think Rosario regresses and finishes Sunday with fewer than two hits.

Lance Lynn, under 6.5 strikeouts (-120)

Lynn has had a brutal season with his record (4-7) and ERA (6.75). He began the season dominating hitters with strikeouts but has fallen off recently. Lynn hasn’t tallied more than six strikeouts over his last five starts and has seven punchouts in only three of his last 10 appearances. The Seattle Mariners are a good matchup for Lynn to hit the over, but with his recent performances, I am taking the under.